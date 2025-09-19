Vijayawada Utsav to bring back exhibition culture

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is gearing up for Vijayadasami (Dasara) celebrations, with elaborate arrangements underway to host ‘Vijayawada Utsav-2025’, envisioned as a cultural feast for the people. As part of the festivities, a grand exhibition will be organised at Gollapudi in Vijayawada Rural mandal.

On Thursday, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements. He discussed with the organisers regarding the exhibition and the route map for people to come to visit the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Krishna Prasad said that no exhibition had been organised in Vijayawada for the past 12 years and expressed happiness that the upcoming event would revive the tradition. He instructed officials to complete the arrangements without any hurdles to ensure a smooth experience for visitors. Explaining the vision, he said ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ would be a 11-day cultural festival, modelled on the lines of the famous Mysore Dasara celebrations.

Further, he said a special highlight would be the Education Pavilion at the Gollapudi Expo, where universities and educational institutions from India and abroad would set up stalls. Information on courses, training, and opportunities would be available, helping local students explore academic prospects, he said. The MLA urged students to make full use of the platform.

Gollapudi Agriculture Marketing Committee Chairman Narra Vasu, TDP senior leader Bommasani Subba Rao, and former Vice MPP Katamaneni Purna and others were present.