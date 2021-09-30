Vijayawada: Vehicle dealers warned for not fitting number plates

Vijayawada: Taking serious note on not using the high security registration plates for the vehicles, the Transport department warned the vehicle dealers to fit the registration plates as per the Rule 50 of Central government regulations of 1989.

Addressing the media persons along with Joint Transport Commissioner LSM Rama Sree and Deputy Transport Commissioner Ram Prasad on Wednesday, Joint Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao said that the price of the number plates is included in the invoice and the vehicle dealers should not charge separately.

He said that it was brought to the notice of the department that some vehicle owners are not fitting the number plates. In some other cases, the number plates fitted to the vehicles are not high security ones.

The Joint Transport Commissioner instructed the RTOs, motor vehicle inspectors to personally visit the vehicle dealers' showrooms and ensure that the high security plates are fitted to the vehicles.

The district transport officials should bring awareness among people to fit the specified number plates to their vehicles. They should also make sure that every vehicle which was brought to the office should be checked for specified number plates. In case of any irregularities with the number plates, action should be taken with the cooperation of the Police department.

Referring the violations, he said that so far Rs 69 crore penalty was collected by filing 1.46 lakh cases against the violations. Likewise, Rs 4.87 crore penalty was collected by filing cases against buses.