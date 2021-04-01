Vijayawada: Vigilance officials continue raids for second day on Kanaka Durga temple over irregularities

Vigilance officers held search operations at Kanaka Durga temple for the second consecutive day. The searches have been held in the engineering departments, toll tickets and sarees department today. Vigilance officials are scrutinizing every file after ACB raids 40 days ago who detected massive irregularities in all departments. Vigilance officials are fully investigating key employees in the temple.



The vigilance officials who conducted searches at the Durga temple found discrepancies in the preparation of laddu and pulihora. It was also found that there was fraud in the sale of sarees. The Durga Gudi temple on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada has been the subject of controversy ever since. Recently, vigilance officers conducted searches at the Durga temple. found irregularities in the Nitya Annadanam contract as well.

On the other hand, Suresh Babu was found to have sold the sarees with the decision. It was concluded that the sarees was being sold at one's own discretion without the permission of the Revenue Commissioner. It was found that the calculations were distorted in the manufacture and sale of laddu and pulihora.

Vigilance officials conducted inspections from noon to night on Wednesday. Vigilance received complaints of irregularities in security and sanitary tenders. Already, 15 officers have been suspended in ACB raids.