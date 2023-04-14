Vijayawada : Visakha Steel Plant should be under Central govt: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan insisted that the Visakha Steel Plant should be under the management of the Central government and added that JSP had strongly advocated protecting the Visakha steel on every occasion when discussed with Central leadership and the Central Ministers.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the JSP chief said that Visakha Steel was interconnected with the sentiments of the Telugu people and the steel plant was achieved as a result of the sacrifices by 32 people and agitation, which was taken up beyond regional boundaries. 'Jana Sena wishes that Visakha Steel, which has a great history, should be under the management of the Central government. The BJP's top leadership responded positively when we met them in Delhi when the announcement came about privatisation of steel plant. Their reaction gave immense positivity,' he said.

Pawan said that they have explained to Central Home Minister Amith Shah about how Telugu people have been sentimentally attached to the Visakha Steel plant and pleaded with him to pay special attention to this industry. He appreciated the statement by Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste that they are not going for privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant as of now.

Pawan Kalyan said that many farmers had sacrificed their lands for the Visakha Steel Plant and some of them did not get their settlement even now. The neighbouring State responded a few days ago on this issue, but the YSRCP rulers were limited themselves only for criticising, based on their political advantages and backgrounds, but they are not saying that the industry will be protected, he criticised.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the issue of steel plant protection hadn't budged forward due to lack of commitment of the State rulers. In this context, the statement by the Central Minister gave some hope. 'The Jana Sena Party has been asking for the protection of the industry from the beginning. I hope that Visakha Steel will get strengthened as the Centre thought to revamp the RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited'', Pawan Kalyan added.