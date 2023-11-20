Vijayawada: Vishnu students win football tournament

Vijayawada: The team of the Vishnu Institute of Technology from Bhimavaram stood first in the JNTU-K Inter-collegiate football (men) tournament organised at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College here on Sunday.

Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology from Rajamahendravaram was the first runner up and PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology of Vijayawada and Aditya College of Engineering and Technology of Kakinada jointly shared the second runner up.

Dr P Ankamma Choudary, Secretary of AP State Shuttle Badminton, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the tournament, exhorted students to participate in sports and games to keep the body and mind fit.

GP Raju, Secretary of Intercollegiate Tournaments,

JNTUK, was the distinguished guest. Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Principal of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, president of the tournament congratulated all the 16 teams participated in the tournament.

Dr B Panduranga Rao, Dean (Student Affairs) and P Raghu, Physical Director, coaches, match officials, organising committee and student volunteers were present.