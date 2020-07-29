Vijayawada: Wakf institutions advised not to obstruct burial of Corona victims

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Wakf Board has announced that the managements of the Wakf Institutions can't obstruct or prevent or deny the burial of any Muslim dead bodies in the Muslim burial grounds including the deceased bodies of Covid-19 positives.

In a statement, the State Wakf Board announced that it was brought to the notice of the office that managements of certain Wakf institutions/graveyards in various districts of the State were not permitting the bodies of deceased persons who died due to pandemic Covid-19 to be buried in the existing Muslim graveyards.

The Wakf Board has made it clear that the dead bodies of Muslims should be allowed for burial in all Muslim graveyards and any violation is liable for criminal proceedings. It has requested all managements of the Wakf institutions in all districts of Andhra Pradesh not to cause hindrance in the burial of persons who died due to Covid-19 in the Muslim burial grounds.

The statement was issued in the wake of allegations leveled against some associations and persons over the denial of burial of Muslims dead bodies in some graveyards. Muslim organisations hailed the decision of the Wakf Board on Tuesday. There have been apprehensions that the coronavirus would spread to nearby areas of the burial ground if dead bodies of the Covid-19 patients are buried in the graveyards.

Muslims have expressed grave concern over the reports of objections raised in some areas in the State over burial of dead bodies in the graveyards. TDP leader and former co-option member of the VMC Md Fataulla has appealed to the Muslims to lodge complaint with the Wakf Board inspectors and officials if anyone objects to the burial of dead bodies.