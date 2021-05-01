Vijayawada: White ration card holders to get 10 kg rice in May, June

Vijayawada: State Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said that the State government would distribute 10 kgs of sortex medium sized thin rice to each white ration card holder free of cost in the State.

He said the government has taken this decision in view of the Covid pandemic in the State.

Speaking to media in Gudivada on Friday, Minister Nani said that the Central government has identified only 88 lakh white ration cards holders against the 1.47 crore white ration card holders in the State.

He said the State government would distribute rice to all 1.47 crore white ration card holders irrespective of the recognition of 88 lakh white ration cards by Central government. He said the ration would mount extra burden of Rs 800 crore on the exchequer of the State government.

Kodali Nani said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to provide the people below poverty line with distribution of 10 kgs rice two months in May and June 2021 for each card holder.

Giving details of the first phase of Covid, he said the State government distributed ration free of cost from March to November in 16 phases in 2020 to help BPL families.

He said the second phase of pandemic is very rampant in the State and people are not in a position to come out of homes to work and it leads to losing of livelihood. He appealed to the white ration card holders to avail the benefit of 10 kgs rice two months.