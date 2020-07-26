Vijayawada: Works for construction of three fishing harbours to begin soon

Vijayawada: Dr Seediri Appalaraju, who was elected from Palasa Assembly constituency and been recently inducted into the State Cabinet, assumed charge as the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Sunday.



He was welcomed near the chamber by the priests with Purna Kumbham and reciting the slokas and the officials. He is doctor by profession and elected from Srikakualm district. He put his first signature on the file related to creation of Aquaculture Authority in the State.

Later, speaking to the media, Minister Appalaraju said he was delighted to assume the charge as the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development. He said he was very happy to get portfolio related to fisheries because he hails from the fishermen community.

He said creation of the Aquaculture Authority will give big boost to the aquaculture and the farmers in the State. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing many welfare schemes. Referring to the dairy development, he said the State government had allocated Rs 700 crore for the dairy development in the State and felt the milk procurement price will increase in the State with the MoU signed by the State government with Amul Dairy recently.

He further said the government has taken a decision to set up fishing harbours at four places in the State and added that works for the construction of three harbours would start soon as funds had already been allocated.

Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Revenue and Stamps Dharmana Krishna Das, Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi and officials of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments congratulated the Minister on the occasion.