Vijayawada: YSR Zero-Interest scheme hailed by women: Minister Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas while transferring money under the YSR Zero Interest scheme to the self-help group women in the district, along with MLA and chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation Malladi Vishnu and Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venakatesh here on Friday, said that women all over the state are hailing the decision of the State government.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that in spite of the financial constraints, the state government was transferring the amount into women's bank accounts in order to keep the promise made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He recalled that it was Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, who introduced 25 paise interest scheme in the past but it was later diluted by the successive governments.

Malladi Vishnu said that a new chapter was introduced in the history of state with the transfer of money into women's accounts. He said that the YSR government has the distinction in implementing several schemes for the welfare of people. Referring to coronavirus pandemic, he said some people were irresponsibly violating the lockdown norms harming the society.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said that Rs 15.98 crore has been transferred to 1.08 lakh women's accounts in the three assembly constituencies in the city.