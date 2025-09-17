Live
Vikas College students selected as Google student ambassadors
Vijayawada: Fourstudents from Vikas College of Engineering and Technology located in Nunna of NTR district have been selected by Google as part of the prestigious Google Student Ambassador Programme. Out of 150 students, 100 were qualified for the creativity round oral exam, and finally, four were chosen and awarded prizes. The selected students are Ch Bala Anusha (CSE, II year), M Jojasri (CSE, II year), Bhuvana Sri (CSE, III year), and M Tejasvi (ECE, III year). As Google ambassadors, they will conduct programmes such as the Gemini AI initiative, gaining hands-on exposure to advanced artificial intelligence tools and enhancing their industry readiness.
College Director N Keerthi stated that this recognition provides students with opportunities to master AI tools, thereby increasing their chances of placement in multinational companies with high salary packages.
Vikas College of Engineering Chairman N Narsi Reddy and Principal Dr Parameswara Rao congratulated the students. They described the achievement as a “masterpiece” for the college that would inspire future batches. Faculty members also extended their best wishes.