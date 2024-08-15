Vikrama Simhapuri University takes out Har Ghar Tiranga rally

Nellore : As part of 78th Independence Day celebrations, Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) took out Har Ghar Tiranga rally with 78-feet long tricolour flag here on Wednesday. University faculty, staff and students participated in the rally.

VSU Vice-Chancellor S Vijaya Baskar Rao urged people to hoist National Flag at their houses as a symbol of national pride and unity. Later, he distributed tricolour flags to students and staff.

VSU Registrar Prof Suneetha, Principal CH Vijaya, NSS Programme Coordinator Dr PV Uday, programme officers Vidya Prabhakar, BV Subbareddy and others were present.