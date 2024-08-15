  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vikrama Simhapuri University takes out Har Ghar Tiranga rally

Vikrama Simhapuri University takes out Har Ghar Tiranga rally
x

VSU staff and students taking out a rally as part of 78th Independence Day celebrations in Nellore on Wednesday

Highlights

As part of 78th Independence Day celebrations, Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) took out Har Ghar Tiranga rally with 78-feet long tricolour flag here on Wednesday.

Nellore : As part of 78th Independence Day celebrations, Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) took out Har Ghar Tiranga rally with 78-feet long tricolour flag here on Wednesday. University faculty, staff and students participated in the rally.

VSU Vice-Chancellor S Vijaya Baskar Rao urged people to hoist National Flag at their houses as a symbol of national pride and unity. Later, he distributed tricolour flags to students and staff.

VSU Registrar Prof Suneetha, Principal CH Vijaya, NSS Programme Coordinator Dr PV Uday, programme officers Vidya Prabhakar, BV Subbareddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X