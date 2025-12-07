Village devpt needs joint efforts of public representatives, officials: ZP chief

Chittoor: Zilla Parishad Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu said that village development can be achieved only when local public representatives and officials work together continuously. He stressed this while participating in the ZP general body meeting held on Saturday at the Chittoor ZP Office meeting hall.

The Chairman said Gokulam shed construction works are being taken up for eligible dairy farmers in Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts. These sheds will support farmers involved in dairy-related activities and improve their livelihoods, he added. District Collector Sumit Kumar said the State government is implementing various welfare schemes and ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive them with the cooperation of public representatives. He said efforts are being made to keep the district ahead in all sectors.

The Collector informed that under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 2,342 works have been sanctioned for constructing Gokulam sheds for dairy farmers as part of the Palle Panduga programme. He said the Horticulture Department is offering a 40 per cent subsidy to increase crop cultivation and has supplied 4.5 crore mango covers to Chittoor district to improve fruit quality. The Housing Department is providing houses to all eligible poor families. In Chittoor district, 72,763 houses have been sanctioned, he said.

MLC Cipayi Subrahmanyam said awareness on scrub typhus is essential for public safety. He explained that the disease spreads through bites of infected chigger mites and urged people not to panic. He called for extensive awareness programmes across the district.

ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu said there are adequate funds for development works in Nagari, Karvetinagaram, Palasamudram and GD Nellore mandals. Around Rs 1 crore is available in each mandal, and approval for ground-level works will be given soon, he said. Tirupati DRO M Narasimhulu, district officials, ZPTC members and MPPs attended the meeting.