GMR, Dubai to set up satellite sports city with Rs 1K cr: Vakiti

Hyderabad: Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari has stated that the GMR and Dubai Sports City have come forward to set up a satellite Sports City at a cost of Rs.1,000 crores. The Minister revealed that the India Xtreme Adventure Pvt. Ltd has come forward to set up adventure Sports with investing Rs.500 crores. He said that Supercross India Pvt.LTD has come forward to set up a motor racing arena spending Rs.75 crores. The Minister said that the Telangana government entered into MOUs with these companies on Tuesday in Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Future City.

Earlier, Minister Vakiti Srihari participated in the Olympic Gold Quest panel discussion along with Minister and former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, sports persons—PV SIndhu, Gutta Jwala, Gopichand, Ambati Rayudu and Anil Kumble.

While speaking on this occasion, Vakiti Srihari said that the entire nation has kept hopes on the players and the players have to play thinking the game as a ‘God’ as the world is looking at the players. He said that the Telangana government has brought a wonderful sports policy.

PV Sindhu said that several issues will help for the victory of sports persons. Infrastructure, coaches are very important for sports and encouragement is needed in every stage, she opined.

Azharuddin said that several sports persons like Sania Mirza, Nikhath Zareen have come from Telangana and reached to international level. Several sports persons evolved from Gopichand Academy. Playgrounds are very important for the development of sports.

The government is also extending encouragement for football game. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Gutta Jwala have got good names as sports persons. Azharuddin opined that the government should see that the players should not face financial troubles. In earlier days, there was scarcity of coaches, however, now there is no problem, Azharuddin said.