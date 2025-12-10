Agri sector will become growth engine: Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao stated that the agriculture sector will become a growth engine in Telangana’s economic progress.

While making a presentation on the vision document that the agricultural sector will become the growth engine in the economic progress of Telangana, Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao explained that under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, Rs one lakh crore have been spent for the welfare of the farmers in two years.He explained that the expansion of oil farms has been undertaken on a war footing. He said that the government is targeting cultivation of 10 lakh acres while currently three lakh acres are under palm oil cultivation.

Minister Tummala explained in the vision document that the expansion of palm oil cultivation has been undertaken to ensure long-term profits for farmers, thereby increasing the green cover and making palm oil cultivation a game changer in terms of environment.

Minister Tummala explained that the share of the agricultural sector and its associated economy in the Telangana economy is 34.6 billion dollars and will reach 400 billion dollars by 2047. Minister Tummala revealed that there will be revolutionary changes in the Telangana agriculture sector towards digital smartness. He expressed hope that the Global Summit under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy will pave the way towards a farmer’s kingdom.