Komatireddy touts Hyd’bad as global entertainment hub

Hyderabad: Telangana will lead the creative transformation with ambition, innovation and collaboration, adding that the Global Summit 2025 will mark the beginning of a new era of international partnerships in entertainment and media, state Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said while addressing delegates at the Global Summit 2025 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the theme “The Creative Century: India’s Soft Power & The Future of Entertainment”, the Minister highlighted the rapid rise of Hyderabad as a global entertainment hub.

Calling the future of entertainment a convergence of cinema, OTT, gaming, esports, virtual production, creator economy and immersive digital storytelling, the Minister noted that technology will transform content creation but human-centred storytelling will remain the soul of entertainment. Inviting global studios, streaming platforms, gaming companies and investors, he positioned Hyderabad as the gateway to the Indian entertainment market, and India as the gateway to the world.