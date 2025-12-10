Electrifying Effect… Wow! Net Zero Stall becomes cynosure of all eyes at summit

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit, the Net Zero Stall set up by the Electricity Department at the Expo, showcasing green energy production drew tremendous attention. This stall featured models of electric vehicles, waste-to-energy systems, wind power, pumped-storage power generation, battery energy storage systems, and solar-panel-based power-generation plants.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy and several dignitaries and students from various colleges visited the stall and closely examined the models on display. The exhibition of power-generation plant models has made this stall one of the most visited. The real-time demonstration of the functioning of the pumped-storage plant particularly captivated many visitors. A Net Zero Quiz software has also been developed to create awareness about the environment and green energy. Many visitors enthusiastically participated in the quiz and received Net Zero Certificates. TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui REDCO VC & MD Anila, TGSPDCL Directors, and other senior officials explained the miniatures to the visitors.