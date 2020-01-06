Village Secretariat employee commits suicide in Anantapur

An employee of Village Secretariat hanged herself dead at her residence in Anantapur district. The deceased identified as Nandini (22) who got selected for Grama Sachivalayam posts was posted as village secretary in Kanekal Panchayat in the district. However, the women took her final plunge and committed suicide

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a government hospital for postmortem. The cause of Nandini's suicide is yet to be known. Meanwhile, her suicide has become a sensation.

Police have registered a case under section and are investigating the matter.