Village Secretariat employee commits suicide in Anantapur
An employee of Village Secretariat hanged herself dead at her residence in Anantapur district.
On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a government hospital for postmortem. The cause of Nandini's suicide is yet to be known. Meanwhile, her suicide has become a sensation.
Police have registered a case under section and are investigating the matter.
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT