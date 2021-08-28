Village Secretariats prove a boon to the poor: Peddireddi

Pulicherla (Chittoor district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's unique `Village Secretariat' proved a boon to the scores of poor in rural areas as the novel system saw them reap the fruits of the government welfare schemes and also taking the administration to their doorsteps, said Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minister on Friday participated in a slew of inaugurations of the newly constructed Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) Grama Sachivalayams (village secretariats), YSR Health Clinics in Pulicherla, Somala, Sadum and Rompicherla mandal in Punganur constituency.

In all, the government had spent Rs 95.18 crore to the new buildings inaugurated by the Minister along with local bodies leaders in his constituency.

Addressing the series of meetings after formally declaring open the newly constructed buildings, the Minister said nowhere in the country such unique system of decentralisation of administration through Village Secretariats was found and added that the success of Village Secretariats drew world level attention, and the entire credit naturally goes to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further said a volunteer entrusted with only 50 families in the ward brought a revolutionary change by taking the administration to the doorsteps of people avoiding them going all the way to mandal office and waiting for months to get any certificate or sanctions for availing the welfare schemes.

Most importantly, he said the volunteers made easy the applying for welfare schemes and also saw them becoming a continuous process much to the benefit of eligible poor.

The Minister along with Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Tamballapalli MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy, State Folk Arts Corporation Chairman K Nagabhushanam and others planted saplings on the premises of the new buildings to mark the occasion.

District officials including DWMA Project Director Chandra Sekhar, District Panchayat Officer Dasaratha Rami Reddy, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.