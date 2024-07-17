Villagers fall ill after consumption of contaminated water

Mantralayam(Kurnool district): The residents of Sunkeswari village in Mantralayam mandal fell sick after consuming contaminated water on Monday.

Several of them have been shifted to government hospitals at Yemmiganur and Adoni. Medical camps were also set up in the village. In all, 30 people were hospitalized due to diarrhoea.

The villagers alleged that the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department personnel supplied water that was mixed with drainage water.

Thus the drinking water was contaminated and it was supplied for two days. The residents who consumed the contaminated started vomiting and complained of diarrhoea.

They also suffered with stomach pain and other health problems, a source said.

The residents who complained of health problems were immediately rushed to government general hospitals at Adoni and Yemmiganur. As the news spread like wild fire in the district, the medical department has arranged medical camps on war-footing basis in the village.

District in-charge Collector T Narapureddy Mourya rushed to the village on Monday evening and observed the situation. She instructed doctors and health personnel to provide proper treatment to the patients and warned against any negligence.

She advised villagers to ensure safe water consumption and also to consume boiled water. She emphasised the importance of environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene.

The in-charge Collector announced continuation of free medical camps in the village until complete treatment is provided in all cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Y Praveen Kumar speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday said that the entire situation has been brought under control. He further said the people were told to keep their surroundings neat and clean. The gram panchayat department personnel were told to take up sanitation works at all streets and colonies. Water samples were collected and sent to labs for tests, he added.

When asked about the death of a 3-year-old girl, the DMHO said she did not die due to diarrhoea. She was suffering with other diseases apart from diarrhoea. The girl’s parents took her to an RMP where she was put on fluids.

Due to high dosage, the minor girl breathed her last, the DMHO said. Dr Praveen Kumar said the medical camps would be continued for another five days. Besides medical camps, 108 and 104 ambulances were also kept ready.