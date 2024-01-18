Live
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
- Sofia Vergara clarifies she did 'fake' drugs in 'Griselda'
Villagers of Sujatha Nagar in Kavali complains of land encroachments
As Pulusu Yalamandaiah encroached on the graveyard of Kavali Sujatha Nagar, the people of Sujatha Nagar brought it to the notice of Kavali legislator Mr. Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy.
They said MLA should respond immediately and call RDO Kavali Shina Naik and direct the RDO to resolve the issue immediately Kavali MLA Shri Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy
