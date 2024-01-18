Villagers of Sujatha Nagar in Kavali complains of land encroachments

As Pulusu Yalamandaiah encroached on the graveyard of Kavali Sujatha Nagar, the people of Sujatha Nagar brought it to the notice of Kavali legislator Mr. Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy.

They said MLA should respond immediately and call RDO Kavali Shina Naik and direct the RDO to resolve the issue immediately Kavali MLA Shri Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy