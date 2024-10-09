Villages teeming with life as Dasara festivities gain pace

Anantapur: Scores of people from metro cities are arriving for Dasara vacation to spend time with their near and dear in rural areas. Villages are teeming with life with a flurry of activity at every home.

Parents and relatives living in their native villages are engaged in hectic activity of preparing rural eateries for their sons and daughters arriving and due to arrive in a couple of days.

APSRTC authorities have introduced special buses not only from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Anantapur but also from district headquarters to every nook and corner of the district.

Every home organises 'Bommala Koluvu'. During the current Devi Navaratrulu period every house invites others in the street during the week to exchange pleasantries and food items including sweets and hot items.

Houses are being decorated with neem leaves and undergoing a process of cleansing of homes.

Veeranjaneyulu in rural Anantapur talking to The Hans India, said his family is eagerly looking forward for a grand get-together in a couple of days. While some have already arrived for a week-long vacation, those in the IT sector will be arriving on Friday late evening.