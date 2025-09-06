Vinayaka immersion & Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held with fervor

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, expressed heartfelt gratitude to police personnel, officials, and all departments for ensuring the peaceful and successful conduct of Vinayaka Shobha Yatra (immersion processions) and Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across the district.

She stated that both events reflected communal harmony and unity among the people.

The processions held during the Ganesh immersion in major towns like Kadiri, Dharmavaram, and Hindupur were conducted smoothly with no untoward incidents, thanks to the dedication and coordination of police officers and staff.

SP V Ratna praised the tireless efforts of the police force who maintained law and order throughout the festivities.

She also acknowledged the active cooperation of officials from various departments who supported the operations, ensuring seamless execution of duties.

She further commended the peaceful conduct of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held today, highlighting the role of law enforcement in maintaining calm and order during the religious event.

The SP noted that these celebrations stood as a symbol of religious harmony in the district. She thanked the public, leaders from all communities, and media representatives for their cooperation and support in making the events a grand success. The SP concluded by reiterating that such unity and discipline are essential for maintaining peace and harmony in a diverse society.