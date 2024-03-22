Violence & Murders: EC summons Prakasam, Palnadu, Nandyala SPs

Vijayawada: Will the Election Commission crack its whip against some officials for the political violence and murders that took place after the code had come into force in Prakasam, Palnadu and Nandyala districts?

It appears so as Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, who had received several complaints regarding these incidents, had summoned the Superintendents of Police of these three districts.

The CEO questioned Parameswara Reddy, Ravishankar Reddy and K Raghuveera Reddy regarding the incidents and reasons for the failure of law & order in those regions.

Meena said the three SPs had given their explanations and they would be sent to the Election Commission of India. Action would be taken as recommended by the ECI, he added. The EC is committed to maintain law & order and will ensure that the polls were conducted in a peaceful manner, he said.



It may be noted that the police had failed to control the mob during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting held after the formalisation of an alliance with the TDP and JSP at Chilakaluripeta on March 17 along with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JSP’s Pawan Kalyan. The incidents led to chaos and the PM himself had to intervene and appeal to those who climbed on to flood light towers to get down to avoid any untoward incident.

Following this breach of security, the Union Home Ministry and SPG officials have sought an explanation from the government.

It may be noted that the YSRCP activists attacked Prattipadu TDP candidate B Ramanjaneyulu when he questioned the presence of volunteers at a political meeting. Ramanjaneyulu had complained to the police about the attack of YSRCP activists on him by abusing in the name of his caste. The TDP leaders alleged that the police filed cases on them instead of arresting the accused. The TDP also complained to the EC on killing of Imam Hussain of Chagalamarri, Muniyya of Gadikota in Prakasam district.