VIP Break Darshan at Tirumala to Resume from May 15th

Tirumala: In a significant update for devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the resumption of VIP Break Darshans from May 15th. This decision comes after a temporary suspension of VIP recommendation letters for one month, aimed at facilitating smoother access for regular pilgrims during the peak summer season.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy confirmed that special darshans, which had been halted in recent days, will now be available once more for those holding recommendation letters from MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The TTD's decision to reinstate these letters is a response to a decrease in the crowd at Tirumala, and it aims to alleviate some of the pressures faced by other devotees.

Every summer, Tirumala witnesses an overwhelming influx of visitors as families take advantage of the holidays. In anticipation of this busy period, the TTD has made various arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees. As part of its efforts, the timings for processing morning darshans were adjusted from May 1, with protocols set to be completed by 7.30 AM to allow more time for general devotees. Initial measures had included cancelling recommendation letters until July 15, with a plan to resume them only after the summer rush subsided.

However, following feedback from political representatives and considering the current decrease in visitor numbers, the TTD has opted to lift the earlier restrictions. Minister Reddy stated that recommendation letters will be accepted once again starting May 15th, ensuring that VIP access is available to those with the appropriate endorsements.