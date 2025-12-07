  1. Home
News

Virat Kohli Visits Simhadri Appanna Swami Temple

  7 Dec 2025 10:52 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli recently paid a visit to the Simhadri Appanna Swami temple, where he received a warm welcome from the temple authorities. Special arrangements were made for his visit, allowing him to partake in the sacred darshan.

Following the darshan, priests conferred Vedic blessings upon Kohli, further enriching his spiritual experience. As a gesture of reverence, temple officials presented him with a portrait of Swami and theertha prasad. The visit highlighted the cricketer’s faith and connection to his roots.

