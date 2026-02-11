Visakha East MLA launches water, road projects

Visakhapatnam: The state government is committed to strengthening infrastructure across the state and as part of it, several development projects have been taken up in the recent past, said Visakhapatnam East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

Inaugurating a drinking water pilot project in the hill area here on Tuesday, the MLA informed that the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.1 crore. It is expected to provide a major relief to residents and ensure potable water supply, ahead of summer season in particular.

In continuation of the efforts taken to enhance civic amenities, additional drinking water facilities worth Rs.8 lakh have been provided in the Hanumanthuwaka and Sanjay Gandhi Colony areas, he added.

The MLA laid the foundation stone for the project and inaugurated a number of development works in the ninth ward.

Ramakrishna Babu laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads in Prashanti Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, and Hanumanthuwaka initiated at an estimated cost of Rs.92 lakh. These works are expected to drastically improve connectivity and living standards in the region.

The MLA said the coalition government is committed towards implementing welfare and development. He emphasised the government’s resolve to transform hilly regions into model residential colonies and assured that a permanent solution to the Simhachalam Devasthanam panchagramalu land issue would be worked on soon.

TDP state executive secretary O Sanyasi Rao, Visakhapatnam parliament SC cell president B Govind, ward president Subba Rao, along with several alliance leaders, party activists and local residents were present.