Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana's wife, son Kidnapped, freed in hours

The Kidnap of prominent auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao along with YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana's wife Jyoti and his son by the unknown assailants ended on a happy note after the police arrested the four culprits within hours after the kidnap.



According to the details, the assailants plunged into MP MVV Satyanarayana's house in Rishikonda and abducted the MP's son and wife along with the auditor Gannamaneni Venkateswara Rao. They demanded Rs. 50 crore. However, upon the information, the police acted swiftly and formed into seventeen teams and busted the kidnap case arresting four accused including the main accused Hemant besides freeing the trio.

The MP who spoke to the media expressed relief over the incident and stated that his family members are safe.