Visakha South ACP attends Amma Charitable Trust event

Visakhapatnam South ACP T Trinath and Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasioga Rao attended an event organized by Amma Charitable Trust, where essential goods, clothes, and blankets were distributed to the underprivileged at New Gajuwaka High School Road.

They expressed their appreciation for the trust's efforts in serving the community and highlighted the importance of various sectors coming together to help those in need. They also commended the trust for providing services that go beyond political affiliations. Other notable individuals such as Chinathalli, Yuvasree, Ayyalanaidu, and Medical Officer Satyanarayana Nageswara Rao were also present at the event.