In a bid to formalize his candidacy for the upcoming elections, the joint MLA candidate of the Southern Constituency Alliance, C. H. Vamsikrishna Srinivas, will be filing his nomination tomorrow at the Turner Chauthry, MRO Office. The event is set to take place at 24.4 204 date, starting from Durgalamma Ammavari Temple at 8 am, making its way through Police Barracks, Chitralaya Theater Road, and across Jagadamba before culminating at Turner Chowtree at 10.45 am.

Supporters and well-wishers are urged to join the rally in large numbers, with participation from Janasena, BJP, and TDP ranks being specifically requested. The success of the event relies heavily on the presence and support of the community, as Srinivas looks to solidify his position as a strong contender in the upcoming elections.