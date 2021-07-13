Visakha Steel Plant Privatisation: Opposition parties extend support to 'Chalo Parliament'

Vijayawada: Condemning the Centre's move to privatise Visakha Steel Plant, the roundtable attended by various political parties and people's organisations on Monday extended its support to the 'Chalo Parliament' call given by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Vedika, which is continuing struggle for the protection of VSP.

The CPI organised the roundtable at the State CPI office. The TDP, the Congress and Aam Admi Party, students unions, farmers associations, women's organisations and other associations participated in the meeting and extended support to 'Chalo Parliament' on August 2 and 3.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna presided over the meeting. He said the privatisation of VSP must be opposed. He alleged that the Union government is adopting dictatorial attitude on the issue.

He demanded that the YSRCP government take the all-party delegation to Delhi to stop the privatisation of the steel plant. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh and determined to privatise the VSP at any cost. Ramakrishna said the State BJP president Somu Veerraju shamelessly stating that the BJP government would not privatise the steel plant.

He suggested the state BJP leaders to go Delhi to stop the privatisation of the plant. He warned the agitation against the privatisation will be intensified in the State, if the central government fails to withdraw the move on privatisation.

Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra stressed on the need to oppose the privatisation of the steel plant. He said the TDP MPs would raise their voice in the Parliament and suggested that the YSRCP MPs too should join the hands to protect the steel plant.

He demanded that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy put pressure on the Central government to stop the privatisation of the plant. AICC member and senor Congress leader Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, Aam Aadmi Party State convenor Potina Venkata Ramarao, CPI State assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy and others spoke on the occasion.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Vedika convenor G Obulesu introduced a resolution opposing the privatisation of the steel plant and explained about the agitation launched to protect the steel plant. Leaders and the representatives of the CITU, AP Mahila Samkhya, AIKS, AITUC, PrajaNatya Mandali and other associations participated in the roundtable.