Visakhapatnam: 13 persons fall sick after consuming food at restaurant

Visakhapatnam: 13 persons reportedly fell sick after consuming food at a restaurant in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened near the industrial area in Gajuwaka on Sunday night. They all visited a restaurant to have their dinner. However, after consuming the food, they had vomiting and diarrhoea. They were shifted to King George Hospital and a private hospital for treatment. Gajuwaka police have registered a case against the hotel management and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the health condition of the victims. The doctors informed that all the 13 persons are out of danger.

Eight persons were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after recovery.