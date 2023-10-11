  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: 13 persons fall sick after consuming food at restaurant

Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) interacting with a victim at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) interacting with a victim at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Eight of them have been discharged from hospital on Tuesday after recovery

Visakhapatnam: 13 persons reportedly fell sick after consuming food at a restaurant in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened near the industrial area in Gajuwaka on Sunday night. They all visited a restaurant to have their dinner. However, after consuming the food, they had vomiting and diarrhoea. They were shifted to King George Hospital and a private hospital for treatment. Gajuwaka police have registered a case against the hotel management and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the health condition of the victims. The doctors informed that all the 13 persons are out of danger.

Eight persons were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after recovery.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X