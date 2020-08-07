Visakhapatnam: About 600 cops get tested for Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the district and more so in the police department, City Police Commissioner R K Meena has arranged for a Covid-19 testing camp exclusively for the police personnel.



Given the continuous rise in positive cases with each passing day, a three-day camp has begun for the staff. About 600 police personnel were tested at the camp on Friday at Police Barracks Kalyanamandapam.

The testing camp is being organised through a Sanjeevani bus stationed at the premises. About 10 samples can be collected at a time in the bus.

Police officials said that the camp will be continued on Saturday. The tests are also conducted for the family members and primary contacts of the positive patients.