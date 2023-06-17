Visakhapatnam: ACA players selected for Duleep Trophy

Visakhapatnam: Four players from Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) have been selected to represent south zone in the prestigious Duleep Trophy. Hanuma Vihari represents the captain.

KS Bharath, Ricky Bhui, K V Sasikanth got selected for their splendid performance in the Ranji trophy this season.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of ACA Gopinath Reddy congratulated the players and expressed his best wishes. South zone, north zone, west zone, east zone, central zone and north-east zone teams are participating in the trophy, he added.

Duleep Trophy starts from June 28 in Bengaluru. Finals will be held from July 12 to 16 in the same city.