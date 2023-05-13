Visakhapatnam: All India Adivasi meet on May 21

Visakhapatnam : All India Adivasi conference will be organised on May 21 at Alluri Sitarama Raju Science Centre in Visakhapatnam, said Writers’ Academy chairman V V Ramana Murthy.

Releasing a poster here on Friday, organising committee members appealed to the public and adivasi activists to participate in the conference and make it a big success.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee members Ramana Murthy, secretary S Ram Mohan, treasurer M Lakshmi, other members S Jaya Lakshmi, IFTU national committee members M Venkateswarlu alleged that the Central and state governments failed to implement tribal laws and neglected their welfare.

They said the laws mentioned in the Constitution were not being implemented. The tribals in the Agency area are not getting employment opportunities, there is no protection for their lands and there is no change in their living conditions, opined Ramana Murthy.

Ram Mohan said tribals in the Agency area were deprived of education and healthcare facilities even now.

Treasurer M Lakshmi said the All India Conference on May 21 would discuss tribal laws and take up a future action plan and launch of agitations demanding implementation of tribal laws.

Former member of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women and author Vasavi Kiro, eminent lawyer Palla Trinadha Rao and All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha national president Vemulapalli Venkataramaiah will address the gathering.

Social activists K Lalitha, Guduru Seetha Mahalakshmi and KS Chalam participated in the poster launch programme.