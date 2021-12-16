Visakhapatnam: An unidentified person steals a private travel bus and flees after an accident

In a shocking incident, a thief tried to steal a travel bus near Daba Gardens in Visakhapatnam. Going into the details, the private travel bus driver stopped the bus next to the Sindhura Guest House, a short distance from the Fourth Urban Police Station on Tuesday night and went for lunch. However, when he returned, he found his bus missing went to the local police station, and complained about the same.



Meanwhile, the missing bus was found inside the One Town Police Station. The locals spotted the bus where it collided with a power pole at New Town Road and informed traffic police. Immediately Traffic‌ SI Kalidasa, Additional Sub Inspector Ganesh, reached there with the staff and with the help of a crane moved the bus to the side of the road without interrupting the traffic.

The front end of the bus was crushed and the traffic police suspected that the man who robbed the bus hit a power pole and fled. The case is being registered and investigated.