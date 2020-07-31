X
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University inks pact with Indian Navy for PG course

Andhra University signs a Memorandum of Understanding with INS Vishwakarma for a PG diploma course in Visakhapatnam
Andhra University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the INS Vishwakarma to award the PG diploma course in the Shipbuilding Technology to the Special Duty (Shipwright), SD (SW) officers

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the INS Vishwakarma to award the PG diploma course in the Shipbuilding Technology to the Special Duty (Shipwright), SD (SW) officers.

The MoU was signed by AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan in the presence of the varsity Vice-Chancellor P V G D Prasad Reddy and the Commanding Officer, INS Vishwakarma Commodore Sanjiv Kapoor on behalf of the Indian Navy.

The PG diploma will benefit all the SD (SW) officers who have undergone their commissioning course at INS Vishwakarma.

