Visakhapatnam: AP govt honours Bada Suranna with Vangapandu memorial award

The Andhra Pradesh government has held the birth anniversary celebrations of Vangapandu on Wednesday. Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao honoured Bada Surana with the Folk Singer Vangapandu Memorial Award. As part of the award, Minister presented Rs 2 lakh to Bada Suranna on behalf of the government.



Avanti Srinivas later said that the YSRCP government was the only government that recognised the arts and artists. Meanwhile, Bada Suranna expressed his happiness and said that he is proud to receive the Vangapandu memorial award presented in the name of late folk singer Vangapandu.

Leading actor and director R Narayana Murthy attended the event and spoke on the occasion. It is a great thing that the government is organising the event on the birth anniversary of Vangapandu. He said that the artists gained recognition by setting up the statue of the late folk singer. "On behalf of the artists, I would like to thank CM YS Jagan," said R Narayana Murthy.