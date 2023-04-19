Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL aims to become best DISCOM in country

Visakhapatnam: Prudhvi Tej Immadi, the youngest IAS officer, took charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of APEPDCL on Tuesday.

He played a pivotal role in the purchase of cost-effective power from the open market during his tenure as joint managing director of APTRANSCO and member convener of the Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee.

Extending thanks to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Energy, K Vijayanand for giving an opportunity as CMD of APEPDCL, he stressed the implementation of all government schemes like revamped distribution sector scheme(RDSS), Jagananna Housing Colonies Electrification, nine hours agricultural power supply during the day, reduction of 33 and 11kV tripping for ensuring 24x7 uninterrupted power supply, consumer-centric approach to all services provided by the company and reducing human intervention to maximise the economies of large scale.

With a strong commitment and expertise of senior engineers and staff of the APEPDCL, the DISCOM would invest in constant efforts to meet the targets, the new CMD said, seeking cooperation of all the employees and associations for future endeavors. He said every employee would be involved as part of efforts to deliver quality services to consumers.

He told officials to focus on the reduction of distribution transformer (DTR) failures, repair costs and operational and maintenance (O&M) expenditure, usage of global technology for bringing substation automation, eradicating theft of power and reducing further losses. The emphasis is also on usage of technology and artificial intelligence for bringing preventive maintenance techniques practices and ensuring optimum utilisation of manpower and to create trained manpower to make the company future-ready.

The outgoing CMD of APEPDCL K Santosha Rao, along with other officials B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, AVV Suryapratap and Radhika Anusuri, Directors/APEPDCL extended greetings to Prudhvi Tej Immadi.