Visakhapatnam: Arilova cops take yoga route to punish violators

Visakhapatnam: Cops at Arilova police station adopted a different approach to dissuade morning walkers from crowding the roads and replace walking with a yoga session.



The cops convinced the morning walkers to practice yoga asanas at kalyanamandapam located at Thotagaruvu instead of walking.

Sub-Inspectors at Arilova Police Station Gopala Rao and Appa Rao guided the lockdown violators through various asanas.

The violators maintained physical distancing while practicing asanas. The city police have cautioned the people to follow lockdown rules diligently. But few were not willing to adhere to the plea. In order to convince those unwilling to stick to lockdown rules, the city cops took the 'yoga' route.

The police warned the violators that a case would be registered if they fail to follow lockdown rules.