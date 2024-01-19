Live
Visakhapatnam: Beneficiaries receive free LPG connections
Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao distributed free LPG cylinder connections to beneficiaries of Pedagantyada near Balacheruvu Shiva temple.
As a part of the Ujjwala Yojana scheme of the Central government, 36 women received the LPG connections free of cost in the presence of ward president J Ramana, among others.
Already 11 crore families in the country have benefited from free cooking gas connections and another 25 lakh connections were presented with them as a gift during Sankranti festival, the MP said during the distribution programme held here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasingarao said that the beneficiaries who did not receive the LPG connection could contact him to avail the scheme.