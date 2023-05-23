Visakhapatnam: BJP vows to expose corruption in state

Visakhapatnam : Both the ruling party and the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh have indulged in corruption on a large scale and they should be exposed before the people, said BJP leaders.

Sharing their views in Visakhapatnam district working committee meeting held here on Monday under the leadership of former MLA and BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, they underlined the need to expose the corruption of the ruling party and the previous government.

Attending as chief guest, BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao said the activists should strive to strengthen the party by campaigning about the welfare and developmental works taken up by the BJP government at the Centre during the nine-year rule.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling and Opposition parties have been resorting to mudslinging exercise against the BJP in order to mislead the people, said Narasimha Rao, while calling upon all the ranks of the BJP to work together to propagate facts.

BJP state general secretary P V N Madhav said through the public charge sheet programme launched recently by the party, failures and corruption of the ruling party leaders were brought to the fore.

The former MLC said that there is a need to fight against Daspalla lands and CMC land scams in the district. He expressed concern that the city of Visakhapatnam would lose its precious wealth in future if this is not fought now.

BJP state vice-president Vishnu Kumar Raju said Visakhapatnam district would play an important role in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme to be held on May 28. According to the instructions of the Central government, about 2,000 people would participate in the forthcoming programme in Visakhapatnam, he added.

Further, Vishnu Kumar Raju informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with the people of Visakhapatnam.

BJYM state president K Surendra Mohan, state social media convener Keshav Kant, state spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Visakhapatnam parliament president Medapati Raveendra, among others participated in this programme.