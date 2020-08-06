Visakhapatnam: Botcha Satyanarayana fires at Naidu, challenges to resign and seek mandate

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana challenged TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to submit resignation letter along with the MLAs and contest again in the elections.

In his regime, Botcha questioned what did Naidu do to the people of Andhra Pradesh? He is only concerned about those indulged in real estate business and safeguarding their interests, he reiterated.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Botcha said Visakhapatnam will witness a comprehensive development which will stand out in the nation.

He said the people of North Andhra and those in Rayalaseema favour three capital cities. "Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy want people of Andhra Pradesh to enjoy the fruits of decentralised development. It is because of Naidu that the development of the state lagged 30 years behind. Naidu's 'mean' policies and sole capital aimed at strengthening his coterie and neglecting the people of the state at large," Botcha emphasised.