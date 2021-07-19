Visakhapatnam: Bus service to North Andhra

Visakhapatnam: APSRTC, Visakhapatnam Region will be launching a new service for North Andhra travellers from Monday, said Visakhapatnam Rural Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Kanithi Venkata Rao.

An air-conditioned bus service from Visakhapatnam to Ichchapuram will be operated for the passengers arriving by Godavari express train and heading towards North Andhra.

The bus will leave Visakhapatnam railway station (RTC bus stop) at 6:15 am and reach Ichchapuram at 11:45 am via Srikakulam, Tekkali and Sompeta. In return, it departs from Ichchapuram at 1 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 6:30 pm. Venkata Rao advised the passengers to utilise the bus facility in compliance with the safety rules to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.