Visakhapatnam: Canines exhibit skills to bring home a trophy

Highlights

Tail-wagging canines showcased their skills to bring home a trophy by emerging as a champion at the dog show held at MGM Grounds here on Sunday.

Hosted by Visakha Kennel Association, the third and fourth edition of National Dog Show saw a registration of more than 185 dogs. Besides Visakhapatnam, dog owners from various parts of the country, including Kolkata, Odisha and Hyderabad turned up for the event with their pets.

The well-groomed dogs, some with their hair neatly tied up, vied with one another to bag trophies at the show. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, according to the secretary of Visakha Kennel Association K Sree Krishna. "About 60 dogs arrived from Kolkata for the show along with other parts of the country," he said.

From French Bulldog to Miniature Pinscher, Dobermann to Akita, canines of 35 breeds found the platform instrumental to socialise and make new friends. The titles include Eight Best in the show, Best Bred in India and Best Minor Puppy.

