Visakhapatnam: Centre to provide foodgrains to NGOS under OMSS

Visakhapatnam: Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has announced the supply of foodgrains to charitable/ non-governmental organisations engaged in relief operations under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) (OMSS).

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government has decided to provide foodgrains (both wheat and rice) as one-time measure to NGOs running relief camps for providing food to the needy.

The allocation to each such organisations can get both wheat and rice under OMSS from any FCI depots. The organisations can avail this facility which would not be less than one metric tonne and more than 10 MT at a time. The buyers should deposit the complete cost of the stock within three working days. The buyers must get the release order from the District Joint collectors concerned.

Food Corporation of India member Gundupalli Satish, said under OMSS, NGOs can get rice at Rs 22, wheat at Rs 21 per kg. He urged the organisations to avail the facility to serve the poor. For further information, one can contact 9885793555.