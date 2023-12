Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister arrives in city

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday morning before proceeding to Srikakulam district.

The Chief Minister proceeded to Srikakulam, boarding a special helicopter. He will inaugurate a Kidney Research Centre and a drinking water facility at Uddanam as scheduled.

Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Government Whip Karanam Dharmasree, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA M Srinivasa Rao, among others, accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister at the airport.