Visakhapatnam: Civic body introduces mobile tanks for Ganesh immersion

Visakhapatnam: Adding value to the planet-friendly festival celebrations, the civic body introduces mobile tanks in which Ganesh idols can be immersed. After concluding the trial run of the artificial tanks, the civic authorities intend to station them at various points across the city to help the residents immerse Ganesh idols worshiped at home.

Currently, 16 such artificial mobile tanks are getting ready to be parked for the immersion, covering all the zones under GVMC purview. "However, depending on the requirement, the count will be increased," shares G Lakshmisha, Municipal Commissioner. The first-of-its-kind endeavour initiated by the GVMC aims at not just making the immersion exercise easier for the denizens but also streamlining the traffic and bringing down the pollution level.

The process of identifying the locations has commenced. Two types of vehicles with a capacity of 10 cubic meter and 16 cubic meter water volume have been zeroed in for the purpose. They will be filled with water and stationed at different points from August 31.

In addition, special teams would be deployed for the initiative. "Such eco-friendly immersion practices are followed in metro cities such as Bengaluru. This is the first time it is being initiated in Visakhapatnam," the Municipal Commissioner adds.

The prime objective, Dr. Lakshmisha says, is to reduce the burden on the ocean, minimise the travel time required to immerse the idols and fight pollution.

Further, in a bid to encourage people of Visakhapatnam to opt for eco-friendly celebrations, the corporation has launched a selfie contest.

Those who worship Ganesh with clay idols can take a selfie and also walk away with prizes.