Visakhapatnam: Compensation paid to kin of victims

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao on Saturday formally handed over a cheque worth Rs 15 lakh to Kotla Venkata Lakshmi, wife of Mahanti Gowri Shankar, who passed away in the hydrogen sulphide gas leakage mishap at Sainor Life Sciences Private Ltd, Parawada.



The amount was handed over to the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Fund as announced earlier.

Similarly, the management of the plant also paid ex-gratia of Rs 35 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Of the amount, Rs 10 lakh was paid to Venkata Lakshmi, Rs 12.50 lakh to the father of the deceased Mahanti Lakshmi Naidu and Rs 12.50 lakh to his mother M Appala Narasimha. The Minister handed over the cheques to the family members of the deceased.

Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in the gas leak incident at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited that occurred on June 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada.

The compensation was given as announced by District Collector V Vinay Chand to the kin of the deceased – Rs 35 lakh from the company and Rs 15 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.