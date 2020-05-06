Visakhapatnam: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India contributes to CMRF

Visakhapatnam: Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) has come forward to join the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The Andhra Pradesh chapter of CREDAI joined Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana in presenting Rs 39.50 lakh for the cause.

As a part of their corporate social responsibility initiative, the CREDAI team met GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and presented a cheque for Rs 39.50 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP thanked those who contributed to the cause and added, of the total amount of contribution, Rs 12.50 lakh would go for Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 12 lakh for the benefit of building and construction workers and the rest for providing food and essentials to the poor in the GVMC region.

CREDAI former president Peela Koteswara Rao and other members B Srinivas, Govindaraju and Narasimha Rao were among those who met the Municipal Commissioner.