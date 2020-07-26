Visakhapatnam: Coveted 'Blue Flag' for Rushikonda beach soon

Visakhapatnam: The Rushikonda beach that forms a part of the longest coastline of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to bag the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification.



With 100 per cent of works pertaining to meeting the parameters of the international eco-label being wrapped up, the beach is marching towards sustainable tourism activities, ensuring coastal protection. The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management conducted a survey in Rushikonda and identified a safe bathing zone stretching up to 250-mt in the beach.

Blue Flag is a certification given by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for beaches, marinas or boat tourism.

The Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) project is initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) as a part of the World Bank funded Integrated Coastal Management (ICZM) for protection of coastal degradation and development eco tourism in India.

A dozen beaches across the country have been nominated for the Blue Flag certification. Rushikonda beach got shortlisted for meeting 31 parameters that fall into four categories --environment education, environment management, safety and security and bathing water quality.

As a part of the project, grey water treatment plant (10 KLD), solid waste management plant with bamboo enclosure, container-based toilet blocks separately for male and female, containment based changing room with shower panels, bamboo-made watch towers, eco-friendly seating benches and umbrella thatch, recliner chairs, 2000 litres drinking water kiosk, 40-KW solar power plant, jogging track, LED lights, CCTV cameras, sand cleaning machines and life guards have been facilitated.

The Society of Integrated Coastal Management have issued a letter of award to Bharat Vikas Group India Ltd, Pune, to create infrastructure facilities, pollution abatement and safety surveillance services at a cost of Rs.7.35 crore for the project. "Rushikonda beach will be one of the safe beaches in the country."

"Works pertaining to Blue Flag project have been completed. Tourists and visitors visiting the beach should also help the management in maintaining the campus clean and litter-free," explains R. Purnima Devi, District Tourism Officer and nodal officer for the Blue Flag project.

Elaborating about the project, Blue Flag Rushikonda beach project manager S V Phanindra says, "The quality standards set by the FEE should be followed 365 days a year. Water samples from the bathing zone will be sent for lab test every month for quality maintenance. Signboards will be updated for the tourists wherein water quality will be mentioned along with other information."

The tourism officials say that the 'Blue Flag' will start fluttering in Rushikonda beach as soon as the international jury visits and assigns the international eco-label.